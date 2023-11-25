Missouri Trust & Investment Co Makes New Investment in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 16,492 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,118,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,501,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after buying an additional 68,417 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 228,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 16,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,339. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.88. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $9.55.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0562 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

