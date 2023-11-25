Missouri Trust & Investment Co Makes New Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3,242.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,533 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,518,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,196,000 after acquiring an additional 859,733 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 562.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 877,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,730,000 after acquiring an additional 745,148 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,148,000 after acquiring an additional 711,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,708,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.21. The company had a trading volume of 390,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.66 and its 200-day moving average is $102.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

