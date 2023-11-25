Missouri Trust & Investment Co Purchases New Stake in Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $306,000.

Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

GAMR traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.61. 1,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.86. Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF has a one year low of $50.04 and a one year high of $63.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average is $57.40.

About Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF

The Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (GAMR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE EEFund Video Game Tech index. The fund tracks an equity index of global firms that support, create or use video games. Stocks are assigned to pure-play, non-pure-play or conglomerate baskets, and weighted equally within each.

