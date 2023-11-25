Missouri Trust & Investment Co Purchases Shares of 4,697 The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFN. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in The India Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 129,287.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IFN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.85. The company had a trading volume of 49,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,638. The India Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average is $16.55.

The India Fund Announces Dividend

The India Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

