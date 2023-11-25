Missouri Trust & Investment Co Raises Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 10,000.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE SPG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.84. The company had a trading volume of 767,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,792. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.58 and its 200 day moving average is $113.13.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Simon Property Group

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.