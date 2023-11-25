Missouri Trust & Investment Co Sells 175 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $90.97. 157,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,443. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.97.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

