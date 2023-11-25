MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 864.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 2.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Bank of America started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $424.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,097 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total transaction of $4,140,072.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,503,740.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total value of $4,140,072.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,503,740.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 100,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,316,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,077 shares of company stock worth $114,507,479 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB stock opened at $407.70 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.70 and a 1 year high of $439.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of -117.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $357.65 and its 200-day moving average is $362.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.