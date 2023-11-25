Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Moody’s worth $59,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $425,827,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,173,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,192 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,918,000 after acquiring an additional 920,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after acquiring an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,468 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $2.17 on Friday, reaching $362.38. The company had a trading volume of 425,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,266. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $272.70 and a twelve month high of $368.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.54.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

