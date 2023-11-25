Morgan Stanley Increases Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target to $43.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EXC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

Exelon Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EXC opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. Exelon has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average is $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.29%.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Exelon by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

