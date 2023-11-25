Morgan Stanley Raises American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $95.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Cfra reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $100.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 66.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

