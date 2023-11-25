Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $645.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Myers Industries had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,787,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,163,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,642,000 after purchasing an additional 180,298 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,265,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,536,000 after purchasing an additional 14,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,816,000 after purchasing an additional 30,878 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,161,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,996,000 after purchasing an additional 44,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

