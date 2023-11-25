Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,477,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,980 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.32% of Nasdaq worth $322,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.49.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

