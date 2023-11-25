Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.52.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.41. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.34%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $439,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,516.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,528 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 1,241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

