NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) CEO Ganesh Pattabiraman Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) CEO Ganesh Pattabiraman sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $103,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,902,055 shares in the company, valued at $8,768,473.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Ganesh Pattabiraman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 18th, Ganesh Pattabiraman sold 8,133 shares of NextNav stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $46,032.78.
NextNav Stock Up 3.2 %
NN stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85. NextNav Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Institutional Trading of NextNav
NextNav Company Profile
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NextNav
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.