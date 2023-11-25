NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) CEO Ganesh Pattabiraman Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) CEO Ganesh Pattabiraman sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $103,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,902,055 shares in the company, valued at $8,768,473.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ganesh Pattabiraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 18th, Ganesh Pattabiraman sold 8,133 shares of NextNav stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $46,032.78.

NextNav Stock Up 3.2 %

NN stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85. NextNav Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of NextNav

NextNav Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NextNav by 173.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextNav during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in NextNav during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in NextNav during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextNav during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

