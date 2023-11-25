NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) SVP Arun Raghupathy Sells 22,400 Shares

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) SVP Arun Raghupathy sold 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $103,264.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,060,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,122.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Arun Raghupathy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 18th, Arun Raghupathy sold 4,262 shares of NextNav stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $24,122.92.
NextNav Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NN opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85. NextNav Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $6.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextNav
NextNav Company Profile
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NextNav
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- How to Invest in Esports
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.