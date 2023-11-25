NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) SVP Arun Raghupathy Sells 22,400 Shares

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) SVP Arun Raghupathy sold 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $103,264.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,060,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,122.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Arun Raghupathy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 18th, Arun Raghupathy sold 4,262 shares of NextNav stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $24,122.92.

NextNav Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NN opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85. NextNav Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextNav

NextNav Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NextNav by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in NextNav during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

