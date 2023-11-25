Nicholas B. Hawkins Sells 7,824 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 7,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $39,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AIP stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. Arteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.37.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIP. Northland Securities cut their target price on Arteris from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arteris from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIP. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arteris by 42.4% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 600,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 178,834 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arteris by 219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 167,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 114,864 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Arteris during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arteris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $981,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

