NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1,503.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 22,694.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,424 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2,293,208.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 848,487 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,433,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 376.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Performance

NVR stock traded down $27.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6,195.06. 6,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,967. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5,914.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6,031.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.04. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,412.79 and a one year high of $6,525.00.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $118.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,292.47, for a total transaction of $9,438,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,647,361.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at $55,267,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,213 shares of company stock worth $50,089,830. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.