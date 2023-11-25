O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,014 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 509,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,539,000 after buying an additional 19,436 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Aflac by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 163,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,439,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,918,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,752,000 after buying an additional 30,665 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,194,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,218.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,201 shares of company stock valued at $13,163,404. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day moving average of $73.80. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $83.45.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

