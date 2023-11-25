O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of EMCOR Group worth $7,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $216.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.89 and a twelve month high of $227.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 26.05%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

About EMCOR Group



EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

