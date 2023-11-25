O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 679 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $151.90 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $129.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

