O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,654 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,362 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in NIKE by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 122,365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in NIKE by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 249,206 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,505,000 after purchasing an additional 29,376 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,585,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in NIKE by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,412,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,143,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE opened at $107.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

