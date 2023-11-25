O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.1 %

APD opened at $274.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.02. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.63 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at $166,461,884.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on APD. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.31.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

