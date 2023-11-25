O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,608 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,362 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,208,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $23,208,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $2,257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,443 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,608.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 683,165 shares of company stock valued at $144,224,640 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Up 0.2 %

CRM stock opened at $224.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $218.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.97 and its 200 day moving average is $212.68.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.