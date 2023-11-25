O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,579 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of KBR worth $9,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in KBR by 42.4% during the second quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 134,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the second quarter valued at about $3,969,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in KBR by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,450,000 after purchasing an additional 78,173 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in KBR by 530.3% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 31,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 26,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 3.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 219,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at KBR
In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.53 per share, with a total value of $257,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,584,082.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
KBR stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87.
KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. KBR’s payout ratio is -34.18%.
KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
