O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,124 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,604.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE TJX opened at $89.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.09. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $93.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $102.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

