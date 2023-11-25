O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 5,750 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,045,225,000 after acquiring an additional 72,064,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,431,195,000 after purchasing an additional 997,389 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,749,000 after purchasing an additional 200,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,003,000 after purchasing an additional 168,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $241.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $264.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.09.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.