O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 9,319 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,319 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $622,480,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5,992.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,299,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,221,000 after buying an additional 4,228,468 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $156,126,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after buying an additional 3,379,062 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average of $46.32. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

