Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKTA. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Okta by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 365.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $402,266.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,445.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $402,266.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,445.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $272,438.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,290.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,707 in the last 90 days. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.35.

Okta Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $73.25 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

