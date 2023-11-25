Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Omeros from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.
In related news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,227.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMER. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Omeros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.
Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
