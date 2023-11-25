Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $44,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

OMC opened at $80.09 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.54.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

