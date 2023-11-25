Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,600 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 2.2% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $40,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,168,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173,384. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.24. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $318.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

