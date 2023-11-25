O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.63.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 4,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.08, for a total value of $3,983,045.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,413,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,422 shares of company stock valued at $18,917,172. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.4 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $4.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $987.16. The company had a trading volume of 97,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,084. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $767.27 and a 1-year high of $1,005.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $936.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $936.61. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

