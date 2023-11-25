Oribel Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 96,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 37,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth $910,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,253,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,567,725. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $54.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTCH. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $647,493.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $58,315. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

