Oribel Capital Management LP Invests $42.39 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 217,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,391,000. Analog Devices comprises 2.3% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 106,932.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,670,846,000 after purchasing an additional 531,666,682 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,969 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 360.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,035 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after buying an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.96.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.05. 1,127,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,512. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $200.10. The stock has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.15 and its 200-day moving average is $180.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

