Oribel Capital Management LP Invests $66.92 Million in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 156,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,917,000. McKesson accounts for about 3.7% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Oribel Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of McKesson as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in McKesson by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $3.92 on Friday, reaching $461.37. 219,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,752. The business’s 50-day moving average is $450.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.25. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $473.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $31,007,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,082 shares of company stock worth $30,258,690 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on McKesson

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.