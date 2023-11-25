Oribel Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,603,000. Cintas comprises about 1.9% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Oribel Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Cintas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 46.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 165,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,231,000 after acquiring an additional 52,317 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 2.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,513,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $554.90. 114,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,030. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $423.06 and a one year high of $559.01. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $513.61 and a 200-day moving average of $498.03.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $534.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on CTAS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.