Oribel Capital Management LP Sells 66,100 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oribel Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 54.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 66,100 shares during the quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Intel by 98,521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Intel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,573,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Wedbush upped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.68.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $43.96. 13,037,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,688,248. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.77. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

