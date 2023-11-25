Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $84.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $91.33. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

