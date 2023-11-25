Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,854 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $12,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,098,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,793,000 after purchasing an additional 585,724 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,176,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 130,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 18,264 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $84.94 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $91.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

