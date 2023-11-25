Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Overstock.com from $39.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Overstock.com from $85.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Overstock.com Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $760.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 3.66. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $373.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.10 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Overstock.com news, Director Marcus Lemonis bought 42,200 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $735,546.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. purchased 21,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $297,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,344.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Lemonis purchased 42,200 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $735,546.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 142,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,348. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overstock.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 48.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 40.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter worth $39,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

