Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OXM. UBS Group dropped their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

OXM stock opened at $94.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.57. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $82.33 and a twelve month high of $123.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.64.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.27 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.79%.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

