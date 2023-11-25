PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,519,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.29% of PACCAR worth $127,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in PACCAR by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at PACCAR
In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on PCAR
PACCAR Price Performance
PACCAR stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $92.15.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PACCAR Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.
PACCAR Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PACCAR
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.