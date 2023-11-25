Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Director David Sgro Sells 10,714 Shares

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) Director David Sgro sold 10,714 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $75,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,709.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Sgro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, David Sgro sold 10,714 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $75,212.28.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANL opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $343.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.75. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $2,548,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

