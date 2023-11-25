Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 275.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,191 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.19% of Patterson Companies worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 29.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 25.5% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 66.3% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 58,354 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 7.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $32.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $275,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDCO has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

About Patterson Companies

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

