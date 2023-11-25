Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Decreased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $118.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

