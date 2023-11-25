Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Paylocity from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $236.00 to $234.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.75.

Shares of PCTY opened at $150.14 on Tuesday. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $139.40 and a twelve month high of $235.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $317.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Paylocity will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 61,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $12,431,656.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,784,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,348,881.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paylocity news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 461 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.06, for a total transaction of $93,149.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,135,956.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 61,763 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $12,431,656.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,784,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,348,881.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,301 shares of company stock valued at $18,516,781. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Paylocity by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 19.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Paylocity by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Paylocity by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 18.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

