PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 71.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

PayPal Trading Down 1.0 %

PayPal stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.76. 6,846,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,112,843. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

