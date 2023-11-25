PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,202,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 68,959 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PayPal were worth $80,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $55.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.12.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.
