Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,223 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1,053.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,223 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.0% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.30.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

