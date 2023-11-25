Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,812 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at $743,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 14.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 474,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 61,532 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at $1,309,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at $1,001,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 42.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Insider Activity at GrowGeneration

In related news, CEO Darren Lampert acquired 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,333,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,163.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Report on GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of GRWG opened at $2.72 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15.

About GrowGeneration

(Free Report)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.